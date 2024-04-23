Oriental Aromatics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Smartlink Holdings Ltd, Umang Dairies Ltd, Ashima Ltd and Filatex Fashions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 April 2024.

Oriental Aromatics Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 384 at 23-Apr-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 41245 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1583 shares in the past one month.

Smartlink Holdings Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 213.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 99820 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1500 shares in the past one month.

Umang Dairies Ltd spiked 17.09% to Rs 98.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 64444 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10033 shares in the past one month.

Ashima Ltd gained 15.20% to Rs 21.14. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51474 shares in the past one month.

Filatex Fashions Ltd jumped 13.62% to Rs 15.68. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

