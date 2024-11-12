K&R Rail Engineering consolidated net profit declines 47.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.29% to Rs 161.17 croreNet profit of K&R Rail Engineering declined 47.72% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.29% to Rs 161.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 163.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales161.17163.28 -1 OPM %4.887.02 -PBDT8.4113.94 -40 PBT7.5813.12 -42 NP4.949.45 -48
