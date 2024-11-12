Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit rises 285.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.02% to Rs 30.49 croreNet profit of Raj Oil Mills rose 285.71% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.02% to Rs 30.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales30.4931.44 -3 OPM %5.970.10 -PBDT1.590.72 121 PBT1.110.24 363 NP1.080.28 286
