K Z Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 70.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.14 croreNet profit of K Z Leasing & Finance declined 70.56% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.140.12 17 OPM %-378.57-166.67 -PBDT0.852.90 -71 PBT0.852.90 -71 NP0.632.14 -71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content