Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit rises 53.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.61% to Rs 167.98 croreNet profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik rose 53.11% to Rs 18.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.61% to Rs 167.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 177.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.81% to Rs 33.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.29% to Rs 607.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 670.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
