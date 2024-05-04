Business Standard
FGP reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore
Net profit of FGP reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.65% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.04 25 0.200.17 18 OPM %-180.00-850.00 -60.00-405.88 - PBDT0-0.26 100 0.22-0.60 LP PBT0-0.26 100 0.21-0.61 LP NP0.11-0.43 LP 0.26-0.80 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

