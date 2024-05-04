Business Standard
Ravindra Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 63.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 73.57% to Rs 30.12 crore
Net loss of Ravindra Energy reported to Rs 63.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 73.57% to Rs 30.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 50.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 16.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.16% to Rs 130.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 252.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.12113.95 -74 130.97252.63 -48 OPM %28.392.35 -25.235.33 - PBDT5.3413.67 -61 32.0433.17 -3 PBT2.1010.79 -81 18.6521.82 -15 NP-63.408.71 PL -50.9016.70 PL
First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

