Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 11.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 11.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 8.19% to Rs 16628.28 crore

Net profit of Indian Bank rose 11.01% to Rs 3107.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2799.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.19% to Rs 16628.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15369.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income16628.2815369.01 8 OPM %69.2866.53 -PBDT4122.993673.99 12 PBT4122.993673.99 12 NP3107.972799.70 11

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

