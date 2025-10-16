Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 9.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 9.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 8.57% to Rs 504.04 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Engines rose 9.38% to Rs 49.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 504.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 464.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales504.04464.24 9 OPM %13.5013.54 -PBDT72.5466.48 9 PBT66.7560.98 9 NP49.6845.42 9

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

