Business Standard
Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 5.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 22.31% to Rs 5971.00 crore
Net profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 5.77% to Rs 165.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 156.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.31% to Rs 5971.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4882.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.65% to Rs 510.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 441.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 19626.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16361.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5971.004882.00 22 19626.0016361.00 20 OPM %7.576.80 -8.308.37 - PBDT330.00214.00 54 1174.00943.00 24 PBT211.00104.00 103 701.00551.00 27 NP165.00156.00 6 510.00441.00 16
First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

