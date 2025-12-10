Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kalpataru Projects International secures orders worth Rs 2,003 cr

Kalpataru Projects International secures orders worth Rs 2,003 cr

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Kalpataru Projects International along with its international subsidiaries have secured new orders / notification of awards of approx. Rs 2,003 crore.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows: h

Orders in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India h Orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in India and overseas market

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, We are pleased with the continuous order inflows in the T&D and B&F businesses. The orders in the B&F business have strengthen our portfolio in the residential and hospital projects and further improved our leadership in the B&F market in India . Additionally, the new orders in the T&D business reflects our expanding footprint in the India and overseas T&D market. With these order wins, our YTD order intake stands around ₹ 17,000 Crores, providing good visibility for growth in the coming quarters.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

