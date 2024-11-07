Business Standard
Kalpataru Projects rallies as board OKs raising Rs 200 cr via NCDs

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Kalpataru Projects International gained 3.94% to Rs 1,276.15 after its board approved the issuance of unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 200 crore on private placement basis.

The company will issue 20,000 NCDs having face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 200 crore in one or more tranches. The deemed allotment date is 12 November 2024 and shall be redeemed on 12 November 2027.

These debentures are proposed to be listed on Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE.

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is part of the Kalpataru Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in EPC and real estate. KPIL is involved in EPC segment mainly in power T&D segment, railway infrastructure and oil & gas infrastructure and has presence in 70 countries. KPIL has extended its reach in the European market through its subsidiary Linjemontagei Grastorp AB in Sweden and Latin America through its subsidiary Fasttel Engenharia Ltda in Brazil.

 

The companys consolidated net profit fell 19.1% to Rs 93 crore on 8.2% increase in net sales to Rs 4,587 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

