Virinchi consolidated net profit declines 84.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 74.27 croreNet profit of Virinchi declined 84.87% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 74.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 72.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales74.2772.50 2 OPM %32.3530.50 -PBDT14.2613.01 10 PBT1.610.15 973 NP0.231.52 -85
