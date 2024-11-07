Business Standard
Rain Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 179.11 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Rain Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 179.11 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 5.43% to Rs 3934.28 crore

Net Loss of Rain Industries reported to Rs 179.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 90.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.43% to Rs 3934.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4160.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3934.284160.26 -5 OPM %5.508.80 -PBDT81.78172.99 -53 PBT-107.69-19.54 -451 NP-179.11-90.17 -99

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

