Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Spurts 2.23%

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has added 4.33% over last one month compared to 0.01% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.66% drop in the SENSEX
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd rose 2.23% today to trade at Rs 603.9. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.44% to quote at 60306.85. The index is up 0.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Voltas Ltd increased 0.93% and Amber Enterprises India Ltd added 0.73% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 4.19 % over last one year compared to the 2.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has added 4.33% over last one month compared to 0.01% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.66% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 28479 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.85 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 794.6 on 02 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 399.2 on 11 Mar 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content