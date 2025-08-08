Arisinfra Solutions consolidated net profit declines 45.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.39% to Rs 212.08 croreNet profit of Arisinfra Solutions declined 45.38% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 212.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 190.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales212.08190.39 11 OPM %8.567.65 -PBDT9.959.90 1 PBT9.198.92 3 NP3.316.06 -45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content