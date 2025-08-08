Kshitij Polyline consolidated net profit declines 10.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.28% to Rs 9.10 croreNet profit of Kshitij Polyline declined 10.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.28% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.1011.56 -21 OPM %8.577.70 -PBDT0.820.80 3 PBT0.330.58 -43 NP0.450.50 -10
