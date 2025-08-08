Friday, August 08, 2025 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: LIC, Titan Company, BSE, Kalyan Jewellers, Apollo Tyres

Stock Alert: LIC, Titan Company, BSE, Kalyan Jewellers, Apollo Tyres

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

PNB Housing Finance shares are banned from F&O Trading on 8 August 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Grasim Industries, State Bank of India, Siemens, Tata Motors, Info Edge (India), Action Construction Equipment, Afcons Infrastructure, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Ceigall India, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Concord Biotech, Cupid, DCW, DOMS Industries, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Fine Organic Industries, Fusion Finance, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Garware Technical Fibres, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers will announce their quarterly result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a 3.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,957.05 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 10,544.33 crore in Q1 FY25. Total income rose 5.9% YoY to Rs 2,25,451.02 crore in Q1 FY26. Net premium income rose 4.72% YoY to Rs 1.19 lakh crore in Q1 FY25 compared with Rs 1.14 lakh crore in Q1 FY24.

 

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)s consolidated net profit surged 103.51% to Rs 539.41 crore on 59.24% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 958.39 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Titan Companys consolidated net profit jumped 52.6% to Rs 1,091 crore on 21.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 14,814 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Sun TV Networks consolidated net profit fell 5.4% to Rs 529.10 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 559.32 crore recorded in same quarter last year. Net sales dropped 1.8% YoY to Rs 1,290.28 crore in Q1 FY26.

Kalyan Jewellers India reported a 48.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 264.08 crore on 31.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 7,268.48 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit tumbled 95.7% to Rs 12.88 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 302 crore posted same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 3.6% YoY to Rs 6560.76 crore in Q1 FY26.

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

