Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Spurts 3.22%

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Spurts 3.22%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has lost 8.17% over last one month compared to 3.34% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.99% rise in the SENSEX

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd gained 3.22% today to trade at Rs 463.4. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.8% to quote at 58615.65. The index is down 3.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd increased 1.94% and Asian Paints Ltd added 1.57% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 13.37 % over last one year compared to the 4.39% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has lost 8.17% over last one month compared to 3.34% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.99% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.9 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 794.6 on 02 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 399.2 on 11 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shares of Aptus Pharma list in MT Group

Shares of Aptus Pharma list in MT Group

Shares of Seshaasai Technologies list in MT Group

Shares of Seshaasai Technologies list in MT Group

Shares of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers list in B Group

Shares of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers list in B Group

Shares of True Colors debut in MT Group on BSE

Shares of True Colors debut in MT Group on BSE

Shares of Bharatrohan Airborne Innovations list in MT Group

Shares of Bharatrohan Airborne Innovations list in MT Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyGold-Silver Price Today10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon