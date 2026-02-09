Monday, February 09, 2026 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit rises 142.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit rises 142.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 32.37% to Rs 181.21 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Commercials rose 142.31% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.37% to Rs 181.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 136.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales181.21136.90 32 OPM %1.341.58 -PBDT0.880.44 100 PBT0.800.37 116 NP0.630.26 142

Atvo Enterprises standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Shukra Bullions reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 18.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Chase Bright Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Eurotex Industries and Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

