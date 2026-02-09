Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit rises 142.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.37% to Rs 181.21 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Commercials rose 142.31% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.37% to Rs 181.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 136.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.181.21136.901.341.580.880.440.800.370.630.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News