Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit rises 142.31% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 32.37% to Rs 181.21 croreNet profit of Kalyani Commercials rose 142.31% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.37% to Rs 181.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 136.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales181.21136.90 32 OPM %1.341.58 -PBDT0.880.44 100 PBT0.800.37 116 NP0.630.26 142
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 6:06 PM IST