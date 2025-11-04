Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kalyani Steels slips as Q2 PAT slides 7% YoY to Rs 63 crore

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Kalyani Steels declined 3.65% to Rs 851.80 after the company reported a 7.18% year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.54 crore on a 7.32% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 456.07 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Total expenses fell 6.99% year-on-year to Rs 387.50 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 416.61 crore in Q2 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 237.79 crore, down 5.28% YoY, while employee benefit expenses increased 9.04% YoY to Rs 22 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 83.72 crore, down 7.31% from Rs 90.32 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

 

Kalyani Steels is a part of the Kalyani Group and is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products.

Bajaj Finance's festive loan volume jumps 27% YoY

Godfrey Phillips slides as Q2 PAT tanks 14% QoQ to Rs 305 cr

SEPC highlights its operational progress with consolidated update

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

United Spirits Ltd gains for fifth session

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

