MMTC consolidated net profit rises 1164.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.00% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of MMTC rose 1164.21% to Rs 46.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.340.25-6767.65-12224.0047.028.1746.077.1746.273.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News