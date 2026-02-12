MMTC consolidated net profit rises 1164.21% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 36.00% to Rs 0.34 croreNet profit of MMTC rose 1164.21% to Rs 46.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.340.25 36 OPM %-6767.65-12224.00 -PBDT47.028.17 476 PBT46.077.17 543 NP46.273.66 1164
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:53 PM IST