Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.31% to Rs 75.15 crore

Net profit of Black Rose Industries declined 22.81% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.31% to Rs 75.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 87.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.75.1587.708.689.216.938.745.947.954.405.70

