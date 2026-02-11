Kanco Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.37 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 50.08% to Rs 28.20 croreNet Loss of Kanco Tea & Industries reported to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.08% to Rs 28.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales28.2018.79 50 OPM %-4.65-15.27 -PBDT-2.81-4.33 35 PBT-3.47-5.01 31 NP-3.37-4.94 32
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:13 AM IST