Kanco Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.37 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Kanco Tea & Industries reported to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.08% to Rs 28.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.28.2018.79-4.65-15.27-2.81-4.33-3.47-5.01-3.37-4.94

