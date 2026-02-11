TVS Supply Chain Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.72 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 11.09% to Rs 2715.81 croreNet profit of TVS Supply Chain Solutions reported to Rs 10.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 24.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 2715.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2444.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2715.812444.62 11 OPM %7.576.18 -PBDT172.17120.33 43 PBT25.13-15.19 LP NP10.72-24.65 LP
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:12 AM IST