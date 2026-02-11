Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Supply Chain Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.72 crore in the December 2025 quarter

TVS Supply Chain Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.72 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 11.09% to Rs 2715.81 crore

Net profit of TVS Supply Chain Solutions reported to Rs 10.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 24.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 2715.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2444.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2715.812444.62 11 OPM %7.576.18 -PBDT172.17120.33 43 PBT25.13-15.19 LP NP10.72-24.65 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.79 crore in the December 2025 quarter

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.79 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bedmutha Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bedmutha Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Banas Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Banas Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

63 Moons Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.75 crore in the December 2025 quarter

63 Moons Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.75 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Phoenix International consolidated net profit declines 71.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Phoenix International consolidated net profit declines 71.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCorruption Perception IndexStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateBangladesh PollsTitan Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance