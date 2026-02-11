Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Banas Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Banas Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales decline 57.64% to Rs 12.95 crore

Net loss of Banas Finance reported to Rs 40.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 57.64% to Rs 12.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.9530.57 -58 OPM %-332.12-1.70 -PBDT-40.50-0.45 -8900 PBT-40.50-0.46 -8704 NP-40.420.67 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

