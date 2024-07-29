Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit declines 68.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.10% to Rs 2133.06 crore

Net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints declined 68.72% to Rs 230.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 738.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.10% to Rs 2133.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2156.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2133.062156.8015.4515.37356.23341.58308.09294.90230.83738.00