Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd and Ashoka Buildcon Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2024.
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd and Ashoka Buildcon Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd tumbled 5.41% to Rs 663.95 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13416 shares in the past one month.
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd lost 4.97% to Rs 82.58. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.45 lakh shares in the past one month.
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd crashed 4.88% to Rs 258.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.
Latent View Analytics Ltd pared 4.16% to Rs 520.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38700 shares in the past one month.
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd fell 3.99% to Rs 252.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 92483 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.99 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off record highs; L&T, UltraTech shine; Titan, Airtel slip

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order scrapping 65% caste-based quota in Bihar

Like Abhimanyu, India trapped in new chakravyuh: Rahul Gandhi on Budget

Olympics triathlon cancelled: What is the controversy surrounding Seine?

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Manu-Sarabjot in finals; Satwik-Chiraj match cancelled

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon