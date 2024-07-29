Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd and Ashoka Buildcon Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2024. Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd and Ashoka Buildcon Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd tumbled 5.41% to Rs 663.95 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13416 shares in the past one month.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd lost 4.97% to Rs 82.58. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd crashed 4.88% to Rs 258.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Latent View Analytics Ltd pared 4.16% to Rs 520.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38700 shares in the past one month.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd fell 3.99% to Rs 252.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 92483 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News