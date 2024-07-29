Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 29.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 0.41% to Rs 4.86 crore
Net profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics declined 29.17% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.41% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.864.84 0 OPM %12.3512.19 -PBDT0.800.77 4 PBT0.750.72 4 NP0.510.72 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Manu-Sarabjot in finals; Satwik-Chiraj match cancelled

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off record highs; L&T, UltraTech shine; Titan, Airtel slip

Refugee athletes want more people to compete at the Paris Olympics

Parliament LIVE news: Nothing in Budget for middle-class, farmers, says Rahul Gandhi

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order scrapping 65% caste-based quota in Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon