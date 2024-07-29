Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 29.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.41% to Rs 4.86 croreNet profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics declined 29.17% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.41% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.864.84 0 OPM %12.3512.19 -PBDT0.800.77 4 PBT0.750.72 4 NP0.510.72 -29
