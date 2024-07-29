Business Standard
Tainwala Chemicals &amp; Plastics (India) standalone net profit rises 203.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales decline 76.08% to Rs 1.55 crore
Net profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) rose 203.85% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 76.08% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.556.48 -76 OPM %18.06-2.47 -PBDT1.070.38 182 PBT0.970.26 273 NP0.790.26 204
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

