Sales decline 76.08% to Rs 1.55 croreNet profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) rose 203.85% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 76.08% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.556.48 -76 OPM %18.06-2.47 -PBDT1.070.38 182 PBT0.970.26 273 NP0.790.26 204
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content