Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 21.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 17.66% to Rs 2807.97 croreNet profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 21.19% to Rs 573.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 473.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 17.66% to Rs 2807.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2386.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income2807.972386.53 18 OPM %63.3062.47 -PBDT743.01636.41 17 PBT743.01636.41 17 NP573.96473.60 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content