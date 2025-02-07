Katare Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.39% to Rs 2.11 croreNet loss of Katare Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.39% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.111.57 34 OPM %-3.79-15.29 -PBDT-0.08-0.20 60 PBT-0.410 0 NP-0.410 0
