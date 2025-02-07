Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit declines 31.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.04% to Rs 27.91 croreNet profit of Vaishali Pharma declined 31.75% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.04% to Rs 27.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales27.9127.90 0 OPM %4.8410.54 -PBDT2.042.98 -32 PBT1.922.86 -33 NP1.442.11 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content