Kavveri Telecom Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Kavveri Telecom Products reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 106.67% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.620.303.23-73.330.08-0.150.03-0.200.03-0.20