Filatex Fashions consolidated net profit rises 9.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.17% to Rs 26.61 croreNet profit of Filatex Fashions rose 9.43% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 39.17% to Rs 26.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales26.6119.12 39 OPM %10.8614.12 -PBDT2.502.35 6 PBT2.332.23 4 NP1.741.59 9
