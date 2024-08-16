Filatex Fashions consolidated net profit rises 9.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.17% to Rs 26.61 crore

Net profit of Filatex Fashions rose 9.43% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 39.17% to Rs 26.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.26.6119.1210.8614.122.502.352.332.231.741.59