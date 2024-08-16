Ekam Leasing And Finance Co consolidated net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.88% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.160.17 -6 OPM %25.0058.82 -PBDT00.07 -100 PBT00.07 -100 NP0.040.07 -43
