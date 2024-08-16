Ekam Leasing And Finance Co consolidated net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.160.1725.0058.8200.0700.070.040.07