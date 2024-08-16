Rajesh Exports consolidated net profit declines 96.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.56% to Rs 60355.50 crore

Net profit of Rajesh Exports declined 96.17% to Rs 11.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 309.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.56% to Rs 60355.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 85688.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.60355.5085688.590.060.3928.28346.4017.39315.1011.86309.36