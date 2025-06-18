Steel Authority of India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 125.74, down 0.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.15% in last one year as compared to a 5.43% rally in NIFTY and a 6.27% fall in the Nifty Metal index.
Steel Authority of India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 125.74, down 0.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24793.8. The Sensex is at 81377.76, down 0.25%.Steel Authority of India Ltd has added around 2.97% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9224.4, down 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 160.17 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 126.03, down 0.67% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd tumbled 16.15% in last one year as compared to a 5.43% rally in NIFTY and a 6.27% fall in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 22.11 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content