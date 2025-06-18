Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 14.8, down 1.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.47% in last one year as compared to a 5.43% rally in NIFTY and a 15.52% fall in the Nifty Media index.
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 14.8, down 1.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24793.8. The Sensex is at 81377.76, down 0.25%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has lost around 2.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1723.4, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.74 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 31.29 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
