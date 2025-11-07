KBS India standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.70% to Rs 0.84 croreNet profit of KBS India declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.840.81 4 OPM %1.198.64 -PBDT0.120.11 9 PBT0.070.08 -13 NP0.050.06 -17
