Shetron standalone net profit declines 4.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 60.41 croreNet profit of Shetron declined 4.55% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 60.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 57.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales60.4157.91 4 OPM %6.448.08 -PBDT2.812.80 0 PBT1.331.30 2 NP1.051.10 -5
