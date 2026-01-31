KEC International consolidated net profit declines 1.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.19% to Rs 6001.35 crore

Net profit of KEC International declined 1.62% to Rs 127.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 129.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.19% to Rs 6001.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5349.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6001.355349.387.167.00269.08205.15218.71159.83127.46129.56

