Bharat Parenterals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Parenterals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 9.78% to Rs 65.19 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Parenterals reported to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.78% to Rs 65.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 72.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales65.1972.26 -10 OPM %2.675.04 -PBDT0.173.25 -95 PBT-8.28-5.50 -51 NP-4.39-1.67 -163

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

