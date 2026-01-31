Orbit Exports consolidated net profit declines 0.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.22% to Rs 55.26 crore

Net profit of Orbit Exports declined 0.61% to Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.22% to Rs 55.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.55.2653.0221.3221.9513.0212.439.268.856.566.60

