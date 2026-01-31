Steelcast standalone net profit rises 7.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.33% to Rs 97.40 crore

Net profit of Steelcast rose 7.18% to Rs 20.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.33% to Rs 97.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 101.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.97.40101.8128.2527.8331.1828.9827.8925.8220.5919.21

