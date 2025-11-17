Monday, November 17, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEC International secures orders worth Rs 1,016 cr

KEC International secures orders worth Rs 1,016 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,016 crore across various business.

Civil:
The business has secured orders in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment from existing clients:
Luxury villa development project in Western India from a renowned real estate developer
Executing an upstream project in Eastern India from a leading steel player

Oil & Gas Pipelines:
The business has secured its first order in the Middle East.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D):
The business has secured fresh/ extension orders for T&D projects:
Supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Middle East and Americas
400 kV Transmission lines in the UAE

 

Cables & Conductors: The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Trishakti Industries gains on bagging Rs 4-cr order from Afcons Infrastructure

Trishakti Industries gains on bagging Rs 4-cr order from Afcons Infrastructure

Torrent Power Ltd soars 1.02%

Torrent Power Ltd soars 1.02%

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

BLUECLOUDS empaneled as 5G FWA partner with BSNL Karnataka Telecom Circle

BLUECLOUDS empaneled as 5G FWA partner with BSNL Karnataka Telecom Circle

CIANAGRO inks MoU with Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone

CIANAGRO inks MoU with Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon