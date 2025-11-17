Monday, November 17, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trishakti Industries gains on bagging Rs 4-cr order from Afcons Infrastructure

Trishakti Industries gains on bagging Rs 4-cr order from Afcons Infrastructure

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Trishakti Industries jumped 4.57% to Rs 163.75 after the company secured a work order worth Rs 3.6 crore from Afcons Infrastructure for deployment of advanced machinery and skilled manpower at a flagship project site.

The order is scheduled for execution from 8 December 2025 and involves the acquisition and deployment of advanced machinery, taking the companys cumulative FY26 capex to Rs 1,037 crore.

The company clarified that the transaction is not a related-party deal, and neither promoters nor promoter-group members have any interest in the awarding authority.

Trishakti Industries is an infrastructure solutions provider specializing in the hiring of heavy earth-moving equipment. With a strong fleet of advanced machinery, it serves major sectors such as steel, cement, railways, and construction.

 

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Trishakti Industries declined 36.43% to Rs 0.89 crore, while net sales declined 64.24% to Rs 4.08 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Torrent Power Ltd soars 1.02%

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

BLUECLOUDS empaneled as 5G FWA partner with BSNL Karnataka Telecom Circle

CIANAGRO inks MoU with Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone

Lancer Containers Lines consolidated net profit declines 54.19% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

