KEC International wins new orders of Rs 1,423 cr

KEC International wins new orders of Rs 1,423 cr

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,423 crore for Design, Supply and Installation of 380 kV Transmission Lines in Saudi Arabia.
Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International commented, We are happy with the continuous inflow of orders, especially in our T&D business. These orders in Saudi Arabia along with the earlier orders in UAE and Oman have further reinforced our leadership in the Middle East and substantially enhanced our international T&D order book. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs 11,300 crores, an impressive growth of ~75% compared to last year.
First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

