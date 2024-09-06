Angel One client base soars 63% YoY in Aug'24

Angel One announced that its client base jumped 62.9% to 26.65 million in August 2024 as against 16.36 million recorded in August 2023. On sequential basis, the brokerage firm's client base grew by 3.3% in August 2024 from 25.79 million posted in July 2024. Gross client acquisition stood at 0.90 million in August 2024, registering a growth of 22.9% over August 2023 and down by 21.3% over July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 44,85,000 crore in August 2024, up 3.1% MoM and up 57.9% YoY. The company's ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 44,14,800 crore in August 2024 (up 3.2% MoM and up 57.7% YoY). On sequential basis, the brokerage firm's client base grew by 3.3% in August 2024 from 25.79 million posted in July 2024.

ADTO from the cash segment was at Rs 9,600 crore (down 15.6% MoM while up 115.5% YoY) and ADTO from the commodity segment stood at Rs 60,700 crore (up 4.2% MoM and up 109.6% YoY) in August 2024.

Gross client acquisition stood at 0.90 million in August 2024, down 21.3% MoM while 22.9% YoY.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

The brokerage firm reported 32.56% jump in consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) to Rs 292.73 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 220.82 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 74.05% YoY to Rs 1,405.45 crore in Q1 FY25.The scrip rose 0.54% to currently trade at Rs 2,354.90 on the BSE.

The scrip rose 0.54% to currently trade at Rs 2,354.90 on the BSE.

