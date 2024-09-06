Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun Pharma and Israel-based Moebius Medical announce USFDA grant of Fast Track designation to MM-II

Sun Pharma and Israel-based Moebius Medical announce USFDA grant of Fast Track designation to MM-II

Image

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
A potential treatment for patients suffering from Osteoarthritis
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Israel-based Moebius Medical announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation (FTD) to MM-II (Large Liposomes of DPPC and DMPC) for the treatment of osteoarthritis knee pain. Planning for confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trials for MMII is underway.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The FDA's Fast Track program is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of therapies intended to treat serious conditions and address unmet medical needs in order to potentially bring important new medicines to patients earlier. Among other benefits, companies whose investigational products are granted FTD are eligible for more frequent interactions with the FDA during clinical development and potentially accelerated approval and/or priority review.
 
As we enter Phase 3 development, we are very encouraged by the FDA's decision to grant Fast Track designation to MM-II and recognize its potential to fill an unmet medical need for patients suffering from Osteoarthritis, said Marek Honczarenko, MD, PHD, Senior Vice President, Head Global Development at Sun Pharma.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

stock market trading

Ashoka Buildcon arm sells land for Rs 453 cr; stock hits life time high

Chanda Kochhar

ICICI Bank-Videocon case: SC notice to Chanda Kochhar, husband on CBI plea

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi launches 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari' in Surat through video conference

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 1,000 pts to 81,200, Nifty at 24,900; Financials drag

Israeli forces appear to withdraw from West Bank camp after military ops

Israeli forces appear to withdraw from West Bank camp after military ops

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPOMach Conferences SME IPOOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon